50 Cent strikes again! After Ja Rule nearly came to blows after he apparently was denied entry into an NYC club, Fiddy mocked his rival for doing absolutely ‘nothing.’

First, Fyre Fest, and now, this. Ja Rule, 43, just can’t catch a break. The rapper, along with record executive Irv Gotti, 49, was seen getting into an altercation on July 18, where he was seemingly denied entry into S.O.B.’s in Manhattan. Because it’s 2019 and everyone has a camera on their phones, footage of the near-fight made its way to the internet…and into the hands of Ja Rule’s rival, 50 Cent, 44. In a crossover of Power and Mystery Science Theatre 3000, Fiddy gave a running commentary that mocked his rival. “S.O.B’s – ACCESS DENIED,” he says between laughs in the first clap.

“When you want someone to hold you back, and they don’t. Let me take my shirt off ‘cause I’ma do nothing, F*ck this, because I’m gonna do a lot of nothin’,” Fiddy said in the second clip of Ja Rule. “Exclusive footage — of NOTHIN’. …pump fakin’ like they’re getting ready to do somethin. ‘Oh, hold my shirt.’ ” It’s unclear in the clips as to what set off Ja Rule, but Hot97 says sources told them the altercation took place after “an artist who was performing” decided to perform a track that dissed Murder Inc., the record label founded by Irv Gotti (and home to Ja Rule.) It does seem that, ultimately, Ja Rule and Irv got into the club, as Instagram user @olivialatina shared footage of Ja and Irv performing on stage.

This is just the latest chapter in the on-going, never-ending beef between Ja and Fiddy. Their feud is one of the longest-running in hip-hop history, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll ever be squashed. It began in 1999 when one of 50’s friends robbed Ja of his chain in Queens, according to The Independent. “That’s how the beef originally started,” Fiddy wrote in his book, From Pieces to Weight. “My man robbed [Ja] for a chain, and then this guy named Brown came and got the chain back for Ja. Later, Ja saw me in a club with the kid who robbed him. I went over to say, ‘What’s up’ to Ja, and he acted like he had a problem with me. But I’m not the one who robbed him.”

Ja denies ever seeing his alleged robber with 50 and claims that the beef stems from Fiddy being snubbed by the Murder Inc. crew during a shooting of his video for “Murda 4 Life.” 50 Cent’s diss track, “Life’s On The Line,” cranked up the heat on this feud, which saw the two get into a brawl at an Atlanta nightclub in 2000. That year, = 50 Cent’s G-Unit crew ran into Murder Inc. in a New York City recording studio. Another fight broke out, which resulted in Fiddy being stabbed by Murder Inc. rapper Black Child. After that stabbing, 50 released diss tracks aplenty that seemingly ethered Ja Rule. In 2013, Ja admitted to Hot97 that he felt 50 won the war, but – as seen by the mocking videos above — Fiddy hasn’t stopped fighting since.