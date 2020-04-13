Kim Kardashian’s Trolled By Colton Haynes As He Hilariously Recreates Her Beauty Tutorial

If Kim Kardashian ever wants to quit ‘KUWTK’, Colton Haynes can stand in. The actor did an incredibly spot-on recreation of her KKW Beauty tutorial that was interrupted by North West!

The KarJenner sisters aren’t the only ones who can pull off an expert beauty tutorial! Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes, 31, took to TikTok on April 11 to deal with a little boredom, shape his brows, and hilariously imitate Kim Kardashian while he was at it. Colton’s video is a shot-for-shot recreation of Kim’s April 9 KKW Beauty tutorial, which was continuously interrupted by six-year-old daughter North West. “I’m hiding in the guest room you guys,” Colton mouths over Kim’s voice. “I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.” He’s brushing his eyebrows with a spoolie while unblended concealer sits under his eyes. You can hear “North” offscreen yell “hey, that’s mean.”

Looking distraught, Colton mouths over Kim’s voice again, “North, can I please just do my little tutorial? It’s all I want to do.” He captioned the funny clip, “Can’t a gal just have a damn moment! Ugh!” Kim’s original video was unintentionally hysterical. All she wanted to do was put on makeup, but North kept wandering into the room! Still wearing her PJs, the kiddo keeps bugging her mom to tell her about something called “Pokémon yoga,” wave her hands in her face, and exclaim that she’s “mean” for wanting to be in the bathroom by herself. “I just want this one fun thing for myself,” an exasperated Kim explains to her daughter.

She ends the tutorial by calling her look “quarantine glam,” which she’s going to wear “to my kitchen, where I’m going to get harassed by my kids. Too good. Basically, Colton 100% nailed it. See Colton’s video, and Kim’s original, below to judge for yourself!

The Kardashian-West family is having plenty of fun while home together, though. Kim posted the most precious video of her son, Saint West, 4, and daughter Chicago West, 2, dancing their butts off while watching Trolls World Tour. We are now eagerly waiting for Colton’s recreation.