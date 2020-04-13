A young man with a disfigured nose after a dog bite opens up to Dr. Nassif and his family about his struggles in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Botched.’

Marcelo comes to Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow for help in the April 13 episode of Botched. “When I was 4 years old, I went to go pet my family dog, and I think it kind of got freaked out and it bit my nose,” Marcelo explains. “Next thing I remember I’m just waking up and I’m in a hospital bed.” Marcelo reveals that surgery on his nose was done the same day.

Dr. Nassif says the doctor did the best they could at the time, but now there’s a “discrepancy of tissue” on Marcelo’s nose. “When you use a flap, you’re moving tissue on one part of the face to another part,” Dr. Nassif says. In Marcelo’s case, the tissue was moved from his cheek to his nose. “He kept growing but the flap did not,” Dr. Nassif continues.

Marcelo admits that growing up with a disfigured nose wasn’t easy. He confesses there was “definitely a lot of teasing and name-calling.” He adds, “I think my nose makes me stand out and that’s the last thing I want to do. I’m not dating anyone now because I just get so insecure about it so I just shut myself down.” Marcelo is opening up about his struggles in front of his family for the first time.

Marcelo tells Dr. Nassif that the scarring on his nose and cheek is one of his major concerns, as well as the symmetry of his nostrils. Dr. Nassif admits the “pressure” is on and asks Marcelo to head back with him to the exam room so they can take the next steps. Botched season 6 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on E!