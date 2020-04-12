Cody Simpson looked quite pleased with himself after girlfriend Miley Cyrus gave him a glam makeover!

Millions of people are finding creative ways to get through being in self-quarantine. For Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, that meant her giving him a fierce new look that consisted of lipstick, shimmer and more! Yes, the “We Can’t Stop” singer posted an Instagram video of her doing Cody’s makeup on Saturday, April 11, where the results looked pretty darn good on the Australian cutie. Miley appeared to go makeup-free for the hilarious footage as she applied eyeliner on her hunky beau’s eyes. Cody appeared to love every minute of it as he raised his eyebrows in a sexy kind of way as she was doing her thing. What made the clip even more fabulous was that RuPaul‘s song “Sissy That Walk” was playing in the background! Miley guest starred on RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s 11th season premiere last year.

Miley & Cody aren’t the only one getting into the makeup kind of thing. Sophie Turner, 24, did something similar to her rockstar husband Joe Jonas, 30, during their time in self-isolation on Thursday, April 9. “He finally let me do his makeup,” Sophie captioned a closeup photo of her husband sporting magenta eyeshadow all over his lids. “That highlight,” she added on a second photo that showed the singer’s side profile and glistening cheek bones.

Things look to be going well for Miley & Cody months into their relationship. “Miley has moved on from her relationship with Liam [Hemsworth], and now she’s in such a great place with Cody,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife on Friday, April 10. “Miley feels such a level of comfort with Cody and she definitely sees long-term potential with him.”

“She grew up in a lot of ways while she was with Liam and got to know who she was and what she wanted from a relationship. She has that with Cody,” our source continued. “They have a really deep connection.”