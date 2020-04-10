Wendy Williams Urges Tiffany Haddish To Be Careful With Common: He’s ‘Not Good With Women’

Wendy Williams sent a stern warning to friend Tiffany Haddish after the comedian revealed she’s quarantining with her rumored boyfriend Common. Wendy, who shipped the pair back in Dec., told Tiffany not to fall too hard!

Wendy Williams expressed concern about her friend Tiffany Haddish getting close with Common. The talk show host, 55, reacted to the surprising news that the Girls Trip actress, 40, and Oscar-winning rapper, 48, are apparently quarantining together at his home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While Wendy enjoys seeing Tiffany and Common spending time together, she claims he doesn’t have the best track record with women.

“Tiffany the thing is, don’t fall too hard in love. Common is not good with women,” she said on her Wendy @ Home YouTube show, April 8. “That’s all I’m saying. He keeps ya, until he’s done with ya.”

Tiffany seemed to reveal that she’s hunkered down at home with Common during a FaceTime call with Cedric The Entertainer on April 8. Tiffany mentioned she was quarantined with a friend who had a vegan chef cooking them meals before she turned the phone over too Common, who also chatted with Cedric.

“So it appears that they might be quarantining together… Are they quarantined together? I believe, yes,” Wendy said, before hashing up a private conversation she had with Tiffany back in December. “You know, she talked real girl-talk about what she’d do to him. So I guess it’s going down.”

That “real girl-talk” included Tiffany telling Wendy that Common is “smart” and “delicious to look at.” The comedian and the host chatted about Common in December, when the two sparked romance rumors after he was spotted at Tiffany’s Black Mitzvah party that same month. After that, the two were photographed together on multiple occasions.

Wendy’s warning to Tiffany was a bit surprising, seeing as she was shipping a romance between her friend and Common at the time. She even shared a public message to the rapper about why he should date Tiffany on her talk show.

“Tiffany is so smart and in my opinion they’d make a great couple and I told her that,” she said in December. “So Common, I don’t know what you’re going to do, I do not want to be involved. — I’m just passing it along. There is a very very single, accomplished, wealthy, no children, no relationship women that likes you a whole lot.”

Common’s last relationship was with political activist and commentator Angela Rye, 40. They dated off-and-on from summer of 2017 before calling it quits in the fall of 2019.