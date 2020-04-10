‘RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Reveals How She Feels About Dorinda Medley After ‘Tramp Stamp’ Diss

New ‘RHONY’ ‘wife Leah McSweeney has proven she is as real as they come after being dissed by her co-stars and she’s EXCLUSIVELY telling us how it made her feel!

Leah McSweeney, 37, may be new to The Real Housewives of New York City, but she’s quickly finding her voice on the show as she’s already proving she’s not taking any disses from the cast, even if she thinks Dorinda Medley, 55, had regrets about her bringing unnecessary attention to her tramp stamp during an episode on April 9. “Yeah, I do think that,” Leah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during our live Instagram chat, HollywoodLife TV Talk, about Dorinda’s lapse in judgement. “Obviously watching it she says, “Oh I didn’t give Leah a fair chance because I have XYZ issue with Tinsley or whatever and I think that Dorinda probably respected that I was like, ‘No, don’t say that to me.’ I think Dorinda respects that kind of thing. I’m like, ‘Where am I? Do these people not live in New York?’

Although Dorinda went in pretty hard with her feelings on Leah’s now famous tattoo, she surprisingly empathized with her after seeing her get emotional during a scene at the Hampton’s home of co-star Ramona Singer, 63. “Sometimes you have to accept the bad with the good when it comes to friends,” Leah said of her co-star, noting that if you check her social media it’s clear the two have actually moved past their differences and are in fact good friends. “I think that she is a very genuine, genuine person. Looking back, maybe she wasn’t completely fulfilled with her relationship with [former boyfriend] John [Mahdessian]. She was dealing with the whole flooding of the house. It was a lot for her. It’s still no excuse and it’s not.”

But now that her tattoo is making headlines, Leah has had a change of heart about removing her permanent ink. In fact, she is vowing to keep it and make sure it even makes an appearance at the reunion when it tapes sometime later this year. “I meant to get it removed and I have an amazing tattoo artist who’s removed quite a few for me in the past and I hadn’t gotten it done yet but I was planning on it,” Leah revealed. “But now after seeing this episode, I’ve got to keep the tramp stamp on forever. After this episode, I have to.”

Be sure to catch Leah and all of her co-stars deal with the good times and drama this season on The Real Housewives of New York City which airs Thursdays at 9pm EST on Bravo.