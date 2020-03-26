Amber Rose’s Forehead Tattoo Appears Missing In New Video & Fans Wonder If It Was Fake

Where is it? Amber Rose posted a video where her controversial forehead tattoo was mysteriously gone.

As Kris Jenner once famously said, “This is a case for the FBI”. Amber Rose, 36, shared an Instagram clip on Tuesday, March 24, where the bombshell beauty promoted her partnership with video-sharing website Cameo. Only her face was shown in the footage where her forehead tattoo that she first debuted last month was clearly missing. This left fans of hers super suspicious of its authenticity as many called her out over if it was fake or not in the comments section. “I’m confused I thought you had a tattoo on your forehead,” one wrote while another chimed in with, “Tattoo is gone.” Some claimed that she covered it up with makeup while others thought that she made the video before getting the ink done.

But wait… the plot thickens! Amber posted a bunch of Instagram videos on Wednesday, March 25, amid her being in self-isolation. She made sure to cover up her forehead while hanging with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, 33, his mother Rhonda and some of their friends as they all got together for a big meal. Amber wore a yellow New York Yankees cap during the clips while she gushed over her man’s cooking abilities. The two welcomed their first child, a son named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, together back in October 2019.

The last time Amber posted anything with her forehead tattoo, which features the names of her two sons Sebastian AKA Bash (who she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 32), was on Tuesday, March 10, when she promoted a line of shakes. The tattoo was first seen on February 7 of this year in an Instagram photo she shared which left fans split over how they felt about it. “She’s too pretty for that,” one wrote.

Talk show host Wendy Williams, 55, blasted the mother-of-two about it on her talk show days later. “Why would you ruin your forehead. I don’t care how much you love your kids. I just don’t understand why she would do that,” she said while adding, “To me, she’s a little too old to be rockin’ [and] rollin with tattoos on her face.”