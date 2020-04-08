Jenelle Evans Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Weight With Bikini Video: ‘Shut Up’

Jenelle Evans let haters know that she was not having it with their body shaming comments, as she took to TikTok to share a video of herself rapping along to ‘Doin Too Much’ in a sexy bikini!

Reality TV star Jenelle Evans doesn’t have time for haters. The former Teen Mom star, 28, took to TikTok on April 8 to share a video of herself enjoying the bright sunny day poolside, rocking a brown and black bikini. The bottom of Jenelle’s two-piece featured a high waist, while her top accentuated her bust line perfectly. Jenelle proudly flaunted her curves while rocking a pair of sunglasses and rapping along to Kash Doll‘s 2019 song “Doin Too Much.” The song included lyrics like, “She like ‘Kash, b**ch you doin’ too much’/ I’m like, ‘shut up, hoe.'” Jenelle captioned the post, “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing 💃🏻💓 #LoveYourself #StayHome.”

Throughout her Instagram comments, where Jenelle shared the TikTok clip, the reality star and mother-of-three received a lot of love from her fans. “Girl you healthy,” and “you look good,” were just a few messages that Jenelle received on her post. It was only a few weeks prior, on March 18, when Jenelle shared a video with her 10-year-old son, Jace — whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis — where some haters left cruel comments. One user even said Jenelle was “getting chunky.” Clearly, the hurtful words didn’t sit well with Jenelle, who clapped back with all the confidence she had to muster!

Jenelle is currently staying safe and quarantining in her North Carolina home while reconciling her relationship with her estranged husband David Eason. In October 2019, Jenelle and David nearly headed for divorce when Jenelle took the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Ensley, Jace, her son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith, and son Jace from their home. Over the course of a few months, however, the two seemingly chose to give their marriage another shot. “Yes, we are deciding to work it out,” Jenelle shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. While she’s been maneuvering co-parenting responsibilities with her exes, she’s also been putting in effort to restore a positive, loving relationship between herself and David.

“I’ve had long talks to David about why we had fallen out of love,” Jenelle added. “[He] keeps opinions to himself, and [we] discuss a disagreement before it turns into an argument.” Quarantine is offering an opportunity for the two to smooth things over, as Jenelle revealed, “I think we ended things abruptly, and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage.”