Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Apr. 6 to share an adorable video of her playing with her two-year-old daughter’s curly hair as the tot showed off a ponytail hairstyle and ‘S’ earrings.

Kylie Jenner, 22, proved she doesn’t need a hairstylist for her two-year-old daughter Stormi during this time of quarantine, because she can do it herself! The proud mom shared a sweet Instagram video of her playing with the tot’s curly hair after she put it in a high ponytail on Apr. 6 and the baby girl didn’t even flinch! In addition to the cute updo, she wore little earrings that were in the shape of the letter “S”, the first initial of her first name. “hair by mommy and it’s getting sooo long,” Kylie captioned the clip.

Kylie’s latest video of Stormi is just one of many that she’s been sharing since they’ve been staying at home in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. On Apr. 2, the doting mama posted a video that showed her only child watching the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She was so enthralled with the show that she couldn’t take her eyes off the TV, even when Kylie asked her who she was looking at.

In addition to hanging out with her mom during these strange days, Stormi has been spending time with her dad Travis Scott, 27. Although the rapper hasn’t been quarantining with Kylie and his daughter, he has been self isolating so he can check in with her every so often. “Travis isn’t quarantined with Kylie and Stormi but after he self isolated by himself for a few weeks to make sure it was safe to see his daughter, he has stopped by to check in on them every so often,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He hasn’t been staying over there all the time but makes sure he gets to spend quality time with his daughter because he’s not sure how long this stay-at-home order will last. His family comes first and co-parenting Stormi with Kylie is his number one priority right now.”

We’re glad Kylie, Travis, and Stormi are being safe and enjoying their time at home. We look forward to seeing more cute posts in the future.