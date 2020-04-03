At just two years old, Stormi Webster is already a fan of her family’s reality show, ‘KUWTK.’ She couldn’t take her eyes off the screen when it was on on April 2!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is making sure her daughter, Stormi Webster, 2, is well-versed in the family business at a young age! Kylie tuned into the April 2 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Stormi watched with her, too. The beauty guru posted a video of Stormi watching the episode on her Instagram Story. Stormi couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Even when Kylie asked her who was on the screen, Stormi remained transfixed and didn’t answer.

This week’s episode of the show wasn’t exactly kid-friendly, but hopefully Stormi was still a little too young to realize exactly what was going on. The footage picked up right in the middle of Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s fight, which got physical. The sisters pushed, slapped and scratched each other, and it was all caught on camera. The rest of the episode followed Kim, Kourtney and Khloe as they attempted to mend their relationships.

Some of Stormi’s cousins did appear in the episode, though, as Kim and Kourtney took their kids (North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick) to Armenia. At one point, while Stormi was watching in Kylie’s Instagram video, the cameras flashed to North hanging out with her mom.

Kylie and Stormi have been spending a lot of time together while forced to stay at home due to quarantine regulations. It’s been reported that Kylie’s ex (and Stormi’s dad), Travis Scott, is also quarantined with them, but he has not appeared in any of Kylie’s photos or videos at this point.