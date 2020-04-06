Tweets
Hollywood Life

Blac Chyna Fans Convinced She Wants To Fight Khloe Kardashian After Cryptic Instagram Post

blac chyna khloe kardashian
Shutterstock
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Woodland Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is feeling the denim look while out in Woodland Hills at a studio session. The model and mother kept her jumpsuit unzipped showing off some cleavage and a smile. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Woodland Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian arrives at Villa in Woodland Hills with good friend Khadijah Haqq. The reality superstar changes her outfits before leaving the restaurant Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Amidst her custody battle with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna seems to be stirring up some more drama with the famous family — fans are certain Blac’s cryptic IG post is directed at Khloe!

Khloe Kardashian has been feuding with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and now, it looks like Blac Chyna wants in on the action. While live-tweeting the show’s last episode on April 2, Khloe tweeted, “I would demolish Kourt’s a** lol don’t play. I’m 5’10”. She’s 5 feet on a good day. #KUWTK.” It seems that Blac took notice of the tweet, because fans noticed that, shortly after, she took to her Instagram Story to write, “What about 5’2″,” with a ‘thinking’ emoji.

Now, fans are convinced that Chyna’s message is a taunt directed at Khloe. “Nobody’s noticing that Blac Chyna asked Khloe for a fight??” one person tweeted on April 5. Others added, “Chyna said she’s 5’2″ what’s good now Khloe” and “Blac Chyna wants to fight Khloe?? For what exactly??” Of course, Chyna’s history with the Kardashian family goes back MANY years. She actually started as friends with Kim Kardashian, but it all fell apart when Chyna’s ex, Tyga, started dating Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner.

Chyna publicly shaded Kylie dozens of times on social media after that. Then, in 2016, she shocked everyone by going public with her relationship with Rob Kardashian. That spring, the two were engaged, and Chyna was pregnant. Their daughter, Dream Kardashian, was born in Nov. 2016.

Not long after Dream’s birth, Rob and Chyna split, and it was extremely volatile. Both stars have made shocking accusations about one another, and have claimed (on numerous occasions) that things got violent in their relationship. The exes are currently embroiled in a custody battle over Dream. Rob filed for primary custody earlier this year, but was denied by a judge. Both stars have publicly made accusations about why they feel that their daughter is “unsafe” in the other parent’s care. Khloe has provided witness statements for Rob in his quest for primary custody.