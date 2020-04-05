Sofia Richie’s Mother Diane Gushes Over Her Romance With Scott Disick: ‘He’s A Really Good Guy’

Sofia Richie’s mom Diane Alexander admitted she is so thrilled about her daughter’s relationship with longtime boyfriend Scott Disick and even called him ‘a good dad’ to his three kids.

Sofia Richie‘s mother, Diane Alexander, 52, is a big fan of her 21-year-old daughter’s relationship with Scott Disick, 36, and she couldn’t praise the hunk enough in a new interview with Heat Magazine. In addition to calling him “a really good guy,” she expressed her love for the dad-of-three. “I love him!” she enthusiastically told the outlet. “And he’s such a good dad, I don’t know if people really know that. He’s at home with them every night – homework, bedtime.”

Diane, of course, is referring to Scott’s kids he shares with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, including Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The doting mom, who in addition to Sofia, shares son Miles, 25, with ex-husband Lionel Richie, 70, also admitted she’s very “proud” of her daughter and feels she’s very smart when it comes to relationships. “She’s really wise and she doesn’t do anything wrong relationship-wise – she knows right from wrong,” she explained. “Sofia means wisdom. I learn a lot from her! I’m always like, ‘Oh what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Mom, let it go.’ She talks me down and helps me with her brother. She’s in Calabasas with Scott. She’s so independent, taking care of herself. I’m proud of her.”

Diane also went on to say that she doesn’t mind the 15-year age difference between Sofia and Scott and thinks they’re in a very good place. “It’s very well-adjusted in my eyes, all of it. Everyone seems in a healthy place,” she confidently shared.

Scott wasn’t the only one Diane praised either. She talked sweetly about Scott’s ex Kourtney’s family, the Kardashians, as well. “They are sweet, they are hard-working, who doesn’t want a family that tight? What’s the negative? I have nothing bad to say about them,” she said.

Sofia have been dating Scott since 2017 and their relationship just seems to be getting better and better. They often post pics and videos together on social media and have taken many getaways together throughout their romance.