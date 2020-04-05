Kim Kardashian Is Practicing New Hair Styles On Her Daughters North, 6, & Chicago, 2 — See Cute Pic

Kim Kardashian is staying productive during the COVID-19 lockdown, revealing she’s working on new skills like styling her daughter’s hair. So cute!

Kim Kardashian, 39, might be able to add ‘hair stylist’ to her resume when we eventually come out of isolation! The mom-of-four revealed she’s passing the time by working on new skills and hanging out with her adorable kids as much as she can. In an April 4 Instagram post, she told fans that she’s practicing new hair styles on her daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2. “This pic is old but one thing I am doing during this time is practicing hair styles on my girls,” she captioned the adorable pic. “Something we are doing tonight is getting flash lights and frog watching. There are so many in our backyard at night! 🐸 I will try to post pics if we spot any on my stories!”

The sweet snap showed little North holding a green frog in her hands! The eldest child of Kim and Kanye West, 42, looked down at the amphibian with a sweet smile, as her long brunette hair was pulled back into two high pigtails. The proud mom made her hair look extra cute by adding five multicolored hair ties, including blue, orange, and green bands, and a pink coiled hair tie at the top. “Such a great MOM!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Aww she so cute.” Although North was holding a frog in this pic, Kim never did take to her stories on April 4 to share snaps from the frog watching she had planned with her kids.

She did take to her Instagram Story on April 3 to reveal her impressive collection of décor as she’s getting in the Easter spirit early. The collection includes glitter paper cut-outs of hares and eggs that spelled out her children’s names, headbands with rabbit ears and adorable stuffed bunnies. Some of the plushies reminded Kim of certain daughters and nieces in her family! One photo showed a trio of romper-wearing pink rabbits that Kim named “Chicago, Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson].” Another photo revealed two even larger stuffed rabbits, named “North and Penelope [Disick].”

Even though Kim is doing her best to bring holiday cheer into her Hidden Hills home, the social distancing orders have been difficult for Kim’s extensive family amid the coronavirus outbreak. “It’s been really hard,” Kim admitted during her remote interview on The View on March 31. ”We do Zoom Dinners, where we all make our plate and talk. I’ve been FaceTiming my grandma [Mary Jo Campbell] and my sisters. It has been really challenging.” Kim did get to see her little sister Kylie, though, who helped Kim prep for her interview on The View!