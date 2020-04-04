Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Early Easter Decorations Personalized For Her 4 Kids

Kim Kardashian proved she’s the queen of DIY and holidays with these adorable Easter gifts for her and Kanye West’s four children. She shared cheerful photos of glittery cut-outs of eggs, bunny ears and more!

If Kim Kardashian, 39, ever considers a career change, she’d meet the criteria for the Easter bunny. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is getting in the Easter spirit for the sake of her four kids North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 10 months, whom she shares with Kanye West, 42! Although the holiday falls on April 12, Kim took to her Instagram Story on April 3 to reveal her impressive collection of décor: glitter paper cut-outs of hares and eggs that spelled out her children’s names, headbands with rabbit ears and adorable stuffed bunnies.

Some of these plushies reminded Kim of certain daughters and nieces in her family! One photo showed a trio of romper-wearing pink rabbits that Kim named “Chicago, Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson].” Another photo revealed two even larger stuffed rabbits, named “North and Penelope [Disick].” Kim also received an Easter rabbit house made entirely of candy, courtesy of her mom Kris Jenner (Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner received one too).

Even though Kim is doing her best to bring holiday cheer into her Hidden Hills home, the social distancing orders have been difficult for Kim’s extensive family amid the coronavirus outbreak. “It’s been really hard,” Kim admitted during her remote interview on The View on March 31. ”We do Zoom Dinners, where we all make our plate and talk. I’ve been FaceTiming my grandma [Mary Jo Campbell] and my sisters. It has been really challenging.” Kim did get to see her little sister Kylie, though, who helped Kim prep for her interview on The View!

Watching Kim’s cheerful Instagram Story can make it easy to forget the drama that just went down in the April 2 episode of KUWTK! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian brought the claws out during a fight that culminated in physical blows and slaps, which left Kim with scratches. On the very same day that Kim shared photos of her Easter décor, though, Kourt shared throwback photos of her trip to Armenia with Kim. So, it’s safe to say that tensions have since cooled — it’s time to focus on Easter, now!