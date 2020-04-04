Oops! Kelly Dodd was spotted making funny faces in the background of her fiance Rick Leventhal’s live television coverage.

Lights, camera… action? Kelly Dodd, 44, made a memorable appearance by accident while her boyfriend Rick Leventhal, 60, reported live on FOX News in New York City on Friday, April 3. The Real Housewives of Orange County star briefly showed up in the background of the clip while her main squeeze talked about the ongoing coronavirus issues that are plaguing the world. She was seen marching closer to him while appearing in a not so pleasant mood. Kelly even flipped someone off in the short but hilarious footage! The mother-of-one at least dressed well for the funny clip in a white turtleneck underneath a long coat and jeans. Fans were left in hysterics over the video on an Instagram fan site with one joking about how much of a “hot mess” she is.

Kelly and Rick have been putting their PDA on display both on and off social media ever since they got together in 2019. Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, 63, was the one to introduce them in The Hamptons last summer and it has been nothing but romance between them ever since. Their whirlwind relationship took a very important step when she announced in November 2019 that they had gotten engaged only months into them dating!

“I got engaged!” she exclaimed in an Instagram story on November 13 as Rick cozied up next to her on a patio in New York City. “Look at that little thing. ENGAGED! Look at that. Right there. Look how he did it! So romantic. Look how bada– that ring is! BAM!” Kelly was referencing the ultra-romantic NYC skyline — complete with the Empire State Building front and centre — cozy fire and gorgeous flowers on the outdoor table.

She’s also apparently made amends with Shannon Beador, 55, after the ladies had a rocky road with one another during the 14th season of RHOC. They had a double date on Saturday, March 14, where Kelly & Rick joined the mother-of-three and her boyfriend John Jannsen, 56, for an intimate evening indoors.