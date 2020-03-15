‘RHOC’ Tamra Judge Unfollows Shannon Beador Again After She Reunites With Kelly Dodd

Tamra Judge has once again unfollowed her longtime pal Shannon Beador after the QVC personality posted a picture of her hanging with nemesis Kelly Dodd.

Bye, amiga? Tamra Judge, 52, has unfollowed longtime pal Shannon Beador, 55, after the mother-of-three posted a photo of her hanging out with nemesis Kelly Dodd, 44, on Saturday, March 14. Shannon and Kelly appeared to have a double date kind of situation going on at one of their homes as the photo included their handsome boyfriends John Jannsen (Shannon) and Rick Leventhal (Kelly). “Neighbors,” Shannon captioned the pic where the four of them cuddled up. This left fans wondering what the REAL deal was with them in light of Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson, 57, departing the show in January. “Someone said as soon as the dos amigas we’re out that she would be bff with Kelly,” one hypothesized. Comedian Amy Phillips joked about the Coronavirus pandemic in relation to their situation, saying, “Oh my god! Covid-19 is bringing Housewives back together!”

Their reunion apparently didn’t sit well with The Cut Fitness owner who has once again unfollowed Shannon on Instagram as of Sunday, March 15. Tamra previously did this after she announced her departure from RHOC back in January that included her also unfollowing a slew of other people related to the show including Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, 51. She also posted a very cryptic message that same day that said, “Fake friends are like shadows. They follow you in the sun but leave you in the dark,” leading fans to believe that she was referring to Shannon. “She just wants to stay on the show! Don’t take it personally,” one wrote while trying to play devil’s advocate.

Tamra and Kelly’s falling out was seen all throughout season 14 with Shannon primarily taking the former’s side along with Vicki. The situation between Shannon and Kelly only worsened after the Positive Beverage owner hit her over the head with a mallet while they were on a spiritual retreat in Arizona.

Kelly talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY recently where her battles with Tamra appear to be the furthest thing from her mind. “I don’t have a feeling one way or another, really,” she said about her former friend.