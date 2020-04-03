Normani Rocks Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie In Sexy New Photos

Normani looks sexier than ever in Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty campaign in tight lingerie & lace tights!

When it comes to Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty campaigns, there’s no shortage of sexiness and the latest photoshoot features Normani, 23, who looks fabulous in lingerie. The singer is pictured posing on a white vanity in nothing but a skintight navy blue corset top and underwear. The corset hugged Normani’s toned frame perfectly, while the low-cut scoop neckline showed off major cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of dark blue lace underwear and thigh-high see-through blue lace socks.

Normani accessorized her sexy ensemble with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that featured huge diamond ankle straps, and a pair of satin blue elbow-length gloves. A massive pink and purple flower crown graced her head, as her hair was thrown up into a wavy messy bun, with her bangs curled and hanging out to the side of her face.

In the photo, Normani’s body was covered up with a thin, sheer white curtain, while her legs and upper body were on full display. Normani posed in the new spring Flock-U-Up Collection designed by Adam Selman for the brand. This isn’t the first time Normani has slayed a campaign for the lingerie brand, in fact, she is a brand ambassador. Her last photoshoot was just as sexy as Normani posed in a skintight sheer black bodysuit with garter belts attaching the one-piece to her see-through high socks.

Normani looks absolutely amazing in the new Savage x Fenty photoshoot and you can see all of Normani’s sexiest pics when you click through the gallery above!