Normani Slays In Red Lingerie As First Savage X Fenty Ambassador & Rihanna Is Here For It

Normani just picked up quite an honor and it had nothing to do with her singing. She’s been named as the first Savage X Fenty Brand Ambassador by Rihanna and killed it in red lingerie pics.

You know you are truly special when Rihanna asks you rep one of her brands. That’s what happened to Normani, as the 31-year-old singer/business empire builder tapped her to be the face and body of her lingerie line Savage X Fenty. Normani, 23, took to her Instagram to celebrate with a series of sexy photos in bright red bra with cutouts at the top, matching bikini underwear which showed off her incredibly toned abs and red thigh high stockings. She added plenty of bling with a diamond necklace, earrings, rings and barrettes in her hair for what appears to be part of the brand’s holiday campaign.

“I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @badgalriri. I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!” the “Motivation” singer captioned the pics.

Her boss was more than pleased, with Rihanna writing in the comments, “Welcome to the family sis! Honored to have you!! @normani.” So many famous pals were thrilled with RiRi’s choice. “Oh yesssssss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”” model Ashley Graham wrote while Gabrielle Union added, “Listen…🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A thrilled Hailey Baldwin commented, “Wowwwww!!! Yesssss” while sisters CholeXHalle said, “Just perfect all the way around ❤️.”

Rihanna got a first hand taste of what Normani had to offer when she stole the SavageXFenty Fashion show with a jaw-dropping, high energy dance routine to Sean Paul’s “Get Busy.” Normani wore a printed bra and panties and was joined by other female dancers as she dropped some of the sexiest and confident dance moves we’ve ever seen. The audience went absolutely wild for it and clearly Rihanna was blown away. As Normani proved during her dance routine, she is the definition of fierce — and has an amazing tight body — so RiRi naming her as the brand’s first ambassador makes perfect sense.