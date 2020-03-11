Rihanna Puts All Her Curves On Display In Sexy Lingerie Pic For New Savage X Fenty Campaign

Rihanna is ready for a ‘Savage Spring’ with her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty! The CEO modeled one of the pieces from her new collection: a sultry, ‘vintage’ lace corset.

Vintage — with a sexy twist! That appears to be the theme for Savage X Fenty‘s spring campaign, and the CEO herself — Rihanna, 32, — is modeling the new collection. The lingerie brand shared a new photo of Rihanna on March 11, and she looked like a royal queen. Draped over an ornate chaise lounge, Rihanna matched the romantic vibes in her brand’s Vintage Lace Corset in the color “Peachy Pink.” With rollers in her hair, pearl accessories and thigh-high white lace socks, Rihanna nailed the balance between royalty and seductive. “It’s a #SavageSpring w/ the Queen 👑🌺,” the brand captioned the post.

White lace dominated in another photo that Savage X Fenty shared on March 8 — once again, Rihanna was the model! The entrepreneur and singer looked like a bride on her wedding night in a white lace bralette and underwear set, which featured a dainty floral design. Of course, Rihanna doesn’t need a groom; the post was actually celebrating International Women’s Day!

Lace and pastels are a central design theme in Savage X Fenty’s new campaign, just in time for when we officially shift from winter to spring on March 15. No matter what’s the theme of the latest collection, there’s one constant in Rihanna’s lingerie brand: inclusivity. The “Work” singer is famous for hiring women of all body sizes, colors and conditions to rep her designs on the runway and the website, a fact that fashion journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi acknowledged in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“It’s taken champions like Rihanna and Fenty to spearhead this all and for people to stand up in this almost revolutionary time and be like, ‘This matters. This is important. We all have a [different] shape and size, we all love fashion, we all love beauty,’” Zanna, who’s also the co-founder of Milk Makeup, told us. We can’t wait to see what else Rihanna’s trailblazing brands have in store as the rest of 2020 unfolds!