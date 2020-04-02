NeNe Leakes Is Accused Of Looking ‘Like A Totally Different Person’ In Her Latest Selfie

NeNe Leakes proudly showed off how she’s always been a ‘total skin girl’ in a new, makeup-free selfie that had one hater saying that the reality star looked ‘like a totally different person!’

NeNe Leakes was completely feeling herself with her latest Instagram selfie! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, 52, took to the social media platform to share a fresh-faced photo of herself simply beaming at the camera! Wearing a green tracksuit with white pattern, and a green cap and gold earrings, NeNe flashed a peace sign at the camera. “If you know me, you know I’ve ALWAYS been a skin girl,” NeNe began the caption to her post. Clearly, the reality TV star had been hanging out with her RHOA co-star Eva Marcille, as she tagged the beauty and added, “Next time, let’s show our bodies.” If the photo wasn’t gorgeous enough, NeNe received a ton of love from her fans in the comments!

“Ok Fresh Face you better give us that work!!! *two snaps*,” one fan commented with a string of heart-eye emojis. “Beautiful! Look younger without makeup,” another fan chimed in. But some comments weren’t wholly complimentary to NeNe’s look. One Instagram user went so far as to say, “Looks like a total different person.” NeNe’s fans quickly jumped into action, asking the commenter why they are “following her if you have negative things to say?”

NeNe, however, has never been pushed by her critics into feeling ashamed for the way she looks. Indeed, the RHOA star has even openly discussed her various plastic surgery procedures and given reasons for why she has had them. During her September 17 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, she even confessed that she would undergo more procedures if she chose to! “I’d do my boobs again,” the reality star admitted, explaining, “I’d keep my implants and just move my tissue around.” She even confessed that she would “tweak” her nose again. “They say as you get older your nose gets longer. I would be no good if I woke up with my nose like that.”

NeNe underwent her first procedure on her nose in 2010, and in 2016 revealed to Andy Cohen that she had a medical reason for going back under the knife. “My cartilage was growing in my nose, and my tip was touching the top of my lip,” she explained to the Watch What Happens Live host. “But I didn’t get a full rhinoplasty the first time. No, when I did the first time, I only had my nostrils taken in on the side the very first time, and then this time, I had more cartilage moved around in my nose.” Despite the critics, NeNe was positively beaming in her latest selfie, and with the adoration from her fans, the reality star has every reason to feel confident and comfortable in her skin!