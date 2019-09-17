NeNe Leakes Reveals The Plastic Surgery She’d Still Undergo & Encourages Fans To Get A ‘Nip & Tuck’ 

NeNe Leakes isn’t done with plastic surgery! The ‘RHOA’ star told Wendy Williams that there’s a few more procedures and a quick ‘tweak’ she’d still do during a candid interview on Sept. 17. And, NeNe revealed the ‘scary’ procedures she won’t do!

NeNe Leakes was an open book during a September 17 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. During a game of rapid fire questions, the talk show host, 55, asked The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, if there’s any more plastic surgeries she’d still want to undergo. “Oh yes! Lots of things,” NeNe, who’s already underwent multiple nose jobs and liposuction, along with a breast augmentation, gushed.

“I’d do my boobs again,” the reality star admitted, explaining, “I’d keep my implants and just move my tissue around.” NeNe went on to confess that she would “tweak” her nose again. Why? — “They say as you get older your nose gets longer. I would be no good if I woke up with my nose like that.” She also added, “I love a good filler!”

As for what procedures she wouldn’t do? NeNe revealed, “no facelift, that’s too much,” noting that she’s scared to get a facelift because of the recovery photos she’s seen. “Maybe a booty?”, she questioned before ultimately deciding that she wouldn’t do it because of her body frame. “Oh no, I got hips, and I feel like I’ll look like a wide truck,” she said.

NeNe Leakes (L) in May 2011 and (R) in August 2018. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

NeNe also revealed that she’s never had botox, despite opposing reports. “I won’t do it because I’m an actress I have to move my face around,” she explained.

The television personality, whose husband Gregg was sitting front row at the talk show, then encouraged the women in the audience to go under the knife if they wish. “Ladies, don’t believe what these people are saying. If you need a nip and tuck, please go and get it. I promise you,” NeNe vowed. “I don’t care what they goes to say, if you can afford it go and get it. If your husband tells you you like fine, he’s lying.”

NeNe first underwent a nose job in 2010, and later confirmed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2016 that she got another one, this time a rhinoplasty. However, she said there “was a real medical reason” for having the procedure done.

“My cartilage was growing in my nose, and my tip was touching the top of my lip,” she explained to Andy Cohen. “But I didn’t get a full rhinoplasty the first time. No, when I did the first time, I only had my nostrils taken in on the side the very first time, and then this time, I had more cartilage moved around in my nose.” NeNe’s previously confessed to getting smaller breast implants and a breast lift, as well as liposuction around her waist for contouring.