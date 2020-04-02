Kendall Jenner Looks Like Emily Ratajkowski’s Twin With Big Lips In Throwback Pics

Kendall Jenner has posted throwbacks to her favorite beauty moments and we can’t believe how identical she looks to pal Emily Ratajkowski.

Kendall Jenner has taken a trip down memory lane while in lockdown — and she’s posted some of her favorite beauty looks! The 24-year-old took to Instagram on April 1 to share a series of pics and videos highlighting her flawless features, and fans can’t believe how much she looks like fellow model Emily Ratajkowski! “craving MaryxJen right now,” the KarJenner sis captioned the post, tagging her makeup artist Mary Phillips and hair stylist Jen Atkin. She shared a number of stunning looks, however the most prominent feature in the clips were her, big luscious lips — super reminiscent of Emily’s iconic feature!

In the first pic, Kendall poses for a mirror selfie with a 1920s style ‘do, and barely-there makeup. The second clip was also filmed by the supermodel in the mirror and showed her pouting while a stylist bronzed her chest. Kendall wore super sultry makeup, including over-lined lips, and her hair looked super beachy as her brunette tresses framed her face in messy curls. The next video also highlighted Kendall’s massive lips, as she sat in a car and touched up her straight brunette locks, showing off her pout for good measure. The minimal makeup look proved just how naturally gorgeous the model is, and she paired the look with a casual white tee.

Kendall also posted a super up-close video of her face while sitting in the back seat of a car. She wore a black leather high-neck top with her hair in an up-do, as she showed off her intense makeup and super defined cheekbones. She also wore a pair of massive diamond stud earrings! In the final clip in her carousel post, Kendall’s hair and makeup was front and center as she filmed a selfie video touching up the massive quiff in her hair, and the strands of brunette locks that framed either side of her face. Her makeup included a light blush and a dark cat eye.

Kendall and Emily are two of the most recognizable models in the fashion industry today. While they are two very different people, their looks are strikingly similar –- which is likely why some designers will book them both for shows and have them walk back to back. Honestly, for someone with as many sisters as Kendall, it’s surprising that her true doppelgänger is someone that she’s not related to. It always makes for a delightful fashion week, though!

One of the most uncanny instances of these two looking alike came when they both walked in Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show on Sept. 21, 2018. Kendall hit the runway first, wearing an asymmetrical black dress with a thigh-high slit. She carried a small bag in her left hand. Immediately following her came Emily, who also rocked a high slit, albeit on the other leg. She, too, carried a purse in her left hand. Click through the gallery above to see more of the models’ best lookalike moments on the catwalk.