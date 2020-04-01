Watch
Donald Trump Gets Dragged For Boasting About Being ‘Number One On Facebook’ During Worldwide Crisis

Evening/Weekend Editor

President Donald Trump’s priorities appear to be in question after he proudly dropped the latest stats about his social media engagement, leaving many Americans scratching their heads.

The entire world is facing the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but U.S. President Donald Trump, 73, has his mind on other things. “Did you know I was number one on Facebook? I just found out I’m number one on Facebook,” Donald proudly boasted at a press conference on Wednesday, April 1. “I thought that was very nice. For whatever it means, it represents something,” he continued, answering a question about his earlier tweets threatening Iran. While he didn’t clarify exactly how he is number one, fans were quick to point out that President Barack Obama actually has 55 million likes on his page compared to Trump’s 25 million.

The Twitterverse erupted in anger at the viral clip, and didn’t hold back when it came to expressing their opinions! “Yes, because a president being popular on social media is definitely what a president should be thinking about right now. With Trump, it’s always about Trump. The most self-serving, narcissistic person I’ve ever witnessed,” @JodieMoss76 tweeted. “What is he 5 years old? I’m number one on Facebook! He’s a grown man. He needs to focus on job performance not on Facebook rankings. Right now his job performance is a failure. He’s a failure as a father, spouse, businessman, friend and president,” @RealtorSullivan also echoed.

Donald’s Facebook announcement joins a lengthy list of bizarre comments from the President in the past few days, including his weekend diss at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” he tweeted, also adding that he is “a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom.”

It was unclear what prompted the post, but the former senior royals clapped back with a statement of their own: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made,” they said on Mar. 29.

The former Apprentice star also took a recent opportunity to let the American public know that his hair is indeed real. While speaking about the Coronavirus in the White House’s Rose Garden on Mar. 30, Donald’s orange-dyed hair began ferociously blowing in the wind. “My hair’s blowing around and it’s mine,” he quipped to the reporters. As of Mar. 31, 161,358 people have become infected with the virus and including 2,974 that have died.