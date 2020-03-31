Chicago West, 2, Goes Wild Over Butterfly Face Filters In Cute Videos With Mom Kim Kardashian

Two-year-old Chicago West couldn’t get enough of the butterfly filter her mom, Kim Kardashian, added to the little girl’s face in some adorable new clips she added to her Instagram story!

Another day, another sweet clip of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kids! On March 30, the Skims mogul, 39, took to her Instagram story while enjoying some downtime with her brood and captured her two-year-old little girl, Chicago West, sporting a fun, magical filter on her face! “Do you see butterflies?” Kim asked Chicago, whose face was positively beaming with three blue and green butterflies scattered across her forehead and cheeks. “Are they so pretty?” Kim asked her little one, who was totally transfixed by what she saw on her face! In fact, Chicago got so excited, she started jumping up and down at the sight of herself!

Upon noticing that the filter was turning each of her eyes a shade of blue and green, Chicago yelled, “They’re blue like a butterfly!” While Chicago giggled with delight, she continued to ask her mom to show her the filter “again.” Kim asked her little girl “Do you love it?” All that Chicago could muster to say in all of her excitement was “again!” Clearly, Kim and her little ones are staying totally entertained while cooped up in their house amid stay-at-home orders in California. And there have been absolutely no shortages of ways Kim and her kids have kept themselves occupied!

Luckily for fans, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has shared every fun moment with them! On her March 22 Instagram story, Kim showed off a video of her little Chicago completely draped in a black blanket wandering around her house. Chicago was totally unaware of Kim filming her, as she walked through different hallways and corridors in the house. “Chicago thinks she’s a ghost,” Kim amusingly captioned the clips.

Much like the clip of her youngest daughter, Kim also featured some videos of her eldest, North West, keeping herself entertained under quarantine constraints! On March 14, the six-year-old memorably built a “quarantined” home for the doll versions of both her parents! Fans marveled at the miniature structure and Kim couldn’t have been prouder to show it off! As the Kardashian/West household continues to take the necessary precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans cannot wait to see what Kim will share of her little ones next!