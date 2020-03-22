Chicago West, 2, Walks Around Thinking She’s A Ghost In Sweet Video Posted By Mommy Kim

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a funny video of her two-year-old daughter Chicago confidently walking around the room underneath a black blanket while spending time at home.

Kim Kardashian, 39, captured an adorable moment that perfectly showcased how her two-year-old daughter Chicago is enjoying her time at home during an unsettling week due to the coronavirus outbreak. The doting mom shared a video to her Instagram story on Mar. 22 that showed the tot walking around the house while almost her whole body was covered by a long black blanket. “Chicago thinks she’s a ghost,” Kim hilariously captioned the clips.

Kim’s latest video of Chicago is just one of many times she’s shared cute moments with her kids while in quarantine. On Mar. 16, she shared a sweet photo of her youngest son Psalm, 10 months, as he was laying in his crib and sucking his thumb. Before that, on Mar. 13, she shared a video of her oldest daughter North West, 6, and the quarantine house she built for her dolls out of cardboard boxes.

When Kim’s not hanging out with her kids, she’s posting throwback photos of herself to keep her fans entertained. She recently posted a 90s throwback that showed her looking just as pretty as she does today in a white T-shirt and choker necklace. The pic brought on a lot of responses from followers and many of them thought her youthful face in the post looked just like North. “Wow, I never noticed how much your daughter looks like you!!!” one fan wrote while another called North her “twin.’

Since Kim and her family, like many people around the U.S., are in quarantine for the next couple of weeks due to the coronavirus, we can probably expect to see more posts that will show they’re spending their time soon. We’ll be on the lookout!