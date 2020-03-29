Selena Gomez showed off her impressive vocals when she sang an uplifting gospel song by the piano with two pals.

Selena Gomez has switched up her usual sound, for an acoustic rendition of a gospel song while self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak — and fans are loving it! The “Rare” songstress took to Instagram on March 28 to share a clip with her 171 million followers, showing herself singing The Blessing by Kari Jobe. She was accompanied by her pals Anna Golden, and Liz Golden, who played the accompanying piano. “May His presence be upon you, a thousand generations and your family and your children and their children and their children… He is for you,” Selena captioned the pic, which showed her wearing a baby blue hoodie, grey sweatpants, and her hair swept back into a messy bun. The trio seem to be singing at Selena’s house, as hanging above the piano was a neon sign that read, “I Needed To Lose You To Find Me,” a lyric from Selena’s track about her ex Justin Bieber, “Lose You to Love Me.”

Fans commented on how moving this song was, with one follower writing, “Thank you Selena! This means so much to me. I’ve felt really sad and down lately, had such a hard time with everything and not dealt with my emotions in a good/the right way…This song/video gave me some peace, so thank you for that!” This track isn’t the only thing Selena’s been singing lately. The former Wizards of Waverly Place star dropped a surprise music video for her song “Dance Again” on March 26, while quarantining amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “A portion of the proceeds from Dance Again merchandise will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund,” the YouTube caption for her new video read, with a link to the Selena Store, where fans can purchase “Dance Again” branded shirts.

In addition to donating a portion of merch sales, Selena has done her bit in helping stop the spread of coronavirus by partaking in the #SafeHands Challenge. In a PSA posted to her Instagram, the “Look At Her Now” singer demonstrated the proper way to wash your hands. “Everybody is saying that it’s 40 seconds long, which is technically as long as the ‘ABCs’ twice — who would have thought because I clearly wasn’t washing my hands the right way,” she said. “I know about the girls and the long nails…so, some of the tips that I’ve been given is that you want to do a little bit of this to get under your fingers.”

As for how Selena is handling the coronavirus crisis, she has admitted that she’s missing her friends. In a bittersweet Instagram post, Selena shared pictures of her alongside the singer-songwriter duo of Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. “Missing our nights [of] creating and dancing,” she captioned the post. Don’t worry. Selena and her friends will “dance again” soon.