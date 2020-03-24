Quarantine is hitting Selena Gomez hard. The ‘Rare’ singer took a moment to look at the time before the coronavirus outbreak, back when her life was full of ‘nights creating and dancing’ with her friends.

Don’t expect Selena Gomez to cover Warren Zevon’s “Splendid Isolation” anytime soon, because for her, there’s nothing great about being separated from your friends and family. It seems Selena, 27, was feeling a bit lonely on Mar. 24. “Missing our nights creating and dancing..,” she captioned a pair of Instagram pictures. In the first, Selena cuddles up next to “Issues” singer/songwriter to Julia Michaels, 26. Both are wearing glittery makeup, and they’ve pressed their hands together in a sweet gesture. In the second picture, Julia and Sena are snuggled on a large couch with Julia’s songwriting partner, singer/activist/Semi Precious Weapons frontman Justin Tranter, 39.

Justin and Julia have been two of Selena’s closest friends and creative partners for a while now. They worked with her not just on her 2020 release Rare, but also on her 2015 album, Revival. They are credited on the title track, “Hands To Myself,” “Good For You,” “Me & The Rhythm,” and “Perfect.” Ahead of the release of Rare, Justin posted a throwback to 2015. “#RARE is out tonight, and I’m beyond excited. The first pic is us 2 days ago, and the second pic is 5 years ago. I have to say, we look much chicer now. Love you both so much! Xoxoxo”

Though the coronavirus quarantine has Selena in her feelings, she still made time to issue a PSA to all her 171 million Instagram followers. “Alright, here’s my #SafeHands Challenge,” she posted on Mar. 21. In the video, Selena narrated as she washed her hands the proper way, in hopes of stemming the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. “Everybody is saying that it’s 40 seconds long, which is technically as long as the ‘ABCs’ twice — who would have thought because I clearly wasn’t washing my hands the right way.” While she didn’t have Julia or Justin there with her, she did say she had her “nana” and her dog, in case she needed some moral support.

In a case of odd timing, right before parts of the United States went into lockdown over the coronavirus, Selena spoke with Genius about how there are moments when she felt like she’ll be “alone forever.” When discussing her song lyrics on Rare, Sel said, “I’m still a baby. I’ve got a lot to figure out. But I do know; I believe. Some days when I wake up and I’m annoyed, and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be alone forever,’ but after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there’s someone for everybody.’ “So, it won’t be long when she’s dancing and creating with Justin and Julia again.