Rob Kardashian Jokes That Kim & Kourtney Are Part Of ‘Bad Girls Club’ After Explosive ‘KUWTK’ Fight

Rob Kardashian compared ‘KUWTK’ to another legendary reality show when he joked about Kim & Kourtney’s major physical altercation on the series.

“My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was Bad Girls Club,” Rob Kardashian, 33, wrote on his Twitter on Thursday, March 26, after the explosive clip of his siblings Kim & Kourtney Kardashian getting into a major fight was released. The two eldest KarJenner girls laid hands on one another after weeks and weeks of mounting tensions between them for various reasons. In a clip from its 18th season premiere they, along with Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, got together to discuss Kylie Jenner missing a work obligation in Paris due to a severe illness. Kim claimed that she and Khloe would never miss something for work, no matter how sick they were, and Kourtney and Kendall got offended that she dissed their work ethic.

“You act like I don’t do s***,” Kourtney said. “I will f*** you up if you mention it again. I work my f***ing a** off. And if I didn’t want to work, and I wanted to be a stay at home mom, that’s f***ing fine!” The Poosh founder then approached Kim where the girls playfully wrestled but things took a turn for the worse pretty quickly. “Don’t ever come at me like that!” Kim screamed at her sister before slapping her as Kourtney made her way out of the room. “Don’t ever f***ing dig your nails in me like that!” she added. “How f***ing old are you?” the eldest then told Kim.

Things only got worse from there. Kim charged at her older sister where The Good American founder then tried to intervene before the middle sibling began swinging at Kourtney’s face. Yikes! The drama will unfold in its entirety when the next episode airs next week on E!

my sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was bad girls club 😂😂 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 27, 2020

The mother-of-four is finding the humor in what happened with her and Kourtney all this time later… at least from a social media point of view. She retweeted Rob’s humorous quote about their battle with three laughing emojis, making it seem like all is good between the two girls today. Kim even said she was missing her sisters on Twitter earlier this month while all of them are in self-quarantine, so hopefully the spat between her and Kourt is a thing of the past?