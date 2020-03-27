LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri, 5, Shows Off Her Rhythmic Gymnastic Skills In Adorable Video

There’s a performer in Zhuri James! LeBron James’ five-year-old daughter featured her impressive rhythmic gymnastics skills with a makeshift ribbon in a series of clips from LeBron’s Instagram story!

LeBron James and his family are staying active during their quarantine, and documenting it for fans to see! On March 26, the Los Angeles Lakers player, 35, captured the most precious video of his youngest, five-year-old daughter Zhuri, showing off her skillful rhythmic gymnastics moves. In the series of clips posted to LeBron’s own Instagram story, Zhuri used her own makeshift ribbon twirler and danced around her family’s home. Spinning and moving the ribbon with expert precision, even LeBron was impressed by his daughter’s moves! “How’d you make that thing, by the way?” LeBron asked his little girl. When he didn’t receive a reply, he whispered to the camera, “cool, she’s focused.” But Zhuri was more than happy to explain to her doting dad, who shares the five-year-old and his two sons, Bronny, 15, and Bryce, 12, with his wife Savannah, 33, what she did to create her prop!

“So I got a rubber band,” she began. Although the rest of her explanation was indiscernible, LeBron surmised, “Oh, you got the gold thing from the game? And then you just wrapped it around one of your other toys?” LeBron conferred with his daughter. But Zhuri was too busy getting back to her practice! LeBron captioned the clip “Zhuri calls this ‘the swinger,'” and added for fans who were watching, “rhythmic gymnastics is the technical name for you lames who police everything.”

Apart from capturing Zhuri during her routine, LeBron has really been taking advantage of his time in quarantine with his family as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. On March 22, LeBron and his family showed off their coordinated dance moves in the cutest TikTok video. Doing a synchronized routine to Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign’s song “Something New,” LeBron and each member of his family did the same dance moves one after the other! Following the patriarch of the family, LeBron’s eldest son, Bronny, went next, followed by LeBron’s wife, their son Bryce, and finally little Zhuri!

Clearly, LeBron’s family has really been his rock through this entire ordeal. And he has shown continuously just how important they are to him. Before boogieing down with his family in the their TikTok, he praised his wife for being “my goodness” throughout life, and especially during this trying time. Fans loved seeing the display of affection on social media, as LeBron referred to Savannah as his “queen” and more. As restrictions and precautions continue nationwide during the COVID-19 crisis, fans can likely look forward to more endearing snapshots like these from LeBron’s life.