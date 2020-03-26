Selena Gomez Adopts Adorable Second Puppy While Self Isolating & She’s The Cutest Dog Ever

Meet Daisy! Selena Gomez has revealed there’s a second fur baby in her house after she adopted a new puppy while self-isolating.

“Rare” songstress Selena Gomez may be self-isolating, but she has another little fur baby to keep her company! The 27-year-old, who adopted her first pup Winnie in the summer of 2019, revealed in a March 23 Instagram Live session that she adopted a new puppy named Daisy! “I would like to introduce a new family member, Daisy,” the “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker said while holding her adorable new pup, who appeared to be a maltipoo mix. “Winnie and Daisy are getting along very well.” Winnie, who has an adorable cream coat, first appeared on Instagram last June when pal Anna Collins shared a photo of Winnie and Selena chilling with her and her dog Freddy. Now Winnie has a little sis (who totally looks like her mini-me with a matching cream coat) to hang out with! The former Wizards of Waverly Place star also gave a shout out to everyone fostering pets amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “I know a few friends who are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place,” she said. “But I couldn’t help it. I have to keep her.”

Selena, along with her two pups, are practicing social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “I wanted to tell you guys I’ve been in lockdown,” the singer added. “I have not really left — well, I have left my house just to see my sister. I hope that you guys are taking this seriously.” Selena also admitted that she’s struggling to “wrap her head around” those who are refusing to social distance despite repeated warnings from the CDC. “It’s just really hard to see because I have grandparents,” she said. “I have a sister who can’t be in school right now.” Although self-isolating is hard, Selena said that she, too, is “figuring it out” and “trying to read and not go crazy.” Luckily she’ll be kept super busy with a new little pup running around!

Selena also admitted she was missing her pals while practicing social distancing. “Missing our nights creating and dancing..,” she captioned a pair of March 24 Instagram pictures. In the first, Selena cuddles up next to “Issues” singer/songwriter to Julia Michaels, 26. Both are wearing glittery makeup, and they’ve pressed their hands together in a sweet gesture. In the second picture, Julia and Sena are snuggled on a large couch with Julia’s songwriting partner, singer/activist/Semi Precious Weapons frontman Justin Tranter, 39.

Though the coronavirus quarantine has Selena in her feelings, she still made time to issue a PSA to all her 171 million Instagram followers. “Alright, here’s my #SafeHands Challenge,” she posted on Mar. 21. In the video, Selena narrated as she washed her hands the proper way, in hopes of stemming the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. “Everybody is saying that it’s 40 seconds long, which is technically as long as the ‘ABCs’ twice — who would have thought because I clearly wasn’t washing my hands the right way.”