Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share an amazing video that showed her playing piano as her daughter Coco sang the song ‘Burn’ from the play ‘Hamilton’ with incredible vocals that fans praised.

Courteney Cox, 55, proved she’s not the only one with talent in her family when she shared a video of her daughter Coco Arquette, 15, singing her heart out! In the clip, which she shared to her Instagram page on Mar. 24, the Friends star can be seen sitting and playing a piano as the look-alike teen stands next to her in front of a microphone. Soon, Coco starts belting out the lyrics to “Burn” from the Hamilton play and her vocals are truly impressive.

In the caption for the video, Courteney made a joke about how she wasn’t happy with the way she and Coco tried to sing it on The Ellen Show previously and wanted to show the world what her daughter is capable of. “Coco and I were pretty embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when talking to @theellenshow…So we had to redeem ourselves. #hamilton #burn #linmanuelmiranda ???” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for fans to respond to the video with understandable praises for Coco, whose father is David Arquette, 48, as well as for Courteney’s piano skills. “coco is musically blessed❤️ you are too😍,” one follower wrote while another called Coco’s voice “angelic.” “OMG,” another expressed and many others wrote, “so talented!”

This isn’t the first time Courteney’s shared a video of her playing piano while Coco sings. On Mar. 7, she shared a clip that showed the mother-daughter-duo teamed up and performing Demi Lovato’s song “Anyone” and it was just as great as her latest clip. “When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Courteney’s never confirmed whether or not Coco wants to be a professional singer when she’s older, but from the pipes on her, we’d say she’d make it! Here’s to hoping Courteney shares some more videos showcasing Coco’s voice soon!