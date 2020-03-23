Halsey Fans Convinced She’s Back Together With Yungblud 6 Months After Their Split

Fans are freaking that Halsey, who’s dating Evan Peters could actually be back together with ex Yungblud, instead. The singer commented on Halsey’s Instagram story!

What do we have here? Halsey and Yungblud‘s fans think something’s brewing between the exes after he complimented her cooking on instagram, possibly implying in his caption that they were having dinner together. Halsey, 25, took to her Instagram stories to share a delicious meal she made on March 22, revealing her “First crack at making a Sunday dinner.” She called her feast — Yorkshire pudding, mixed veggies, and Banoffee pie — “#YorkshireCertified”. Yungblud (real name Dom Harrison) reposted Halsey’s pic on his own Instagram story, adding “can confirm,” along with a check mark and heart emoji.

So… was Yungblud saying that he could “confirm” that her cooking was delicious? Or that it was authentic? Yungblud was born in Yorkshire, so he knows a think or two about puddings and pies. Regardless, the two artists fans were freaking out about the mere fact that Yungblud commented on his ex’s Instagram story at all. “OMG GUYS, IT’S HAPPENING. YUNGBLUD REPIED TO HALSEY ON HIS STORIES. I CAN’T BELIEVE,” one clearly hyperventilating fan tweeted.

“Halsey and Yungblud having dinner together has me screaming,” another hopeful fan wrote. Some fans suggested that Halsey and Yungblud could have just remained friends after their September 2019 breakup. After all, Halsey has quietly been dating American Horror Story star Evan Peters, 33. We’d have to hear about their split first!

While the couple keep their relationship largely quiet, Halsey did share a sweet PDA post on Instagram for his birthday in January. She said she “couldn’t imagine a world without you in it.” They also spent Valentine’s Day together in a hot tub in Switzerland.