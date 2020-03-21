Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ Fans Think She’s Daughter Heiress’ Twin After She Shares Baby Pic Of Herself

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself when she was a baby as part of a ‘baby challenge’ and fans were quick to point out that the similar features she had to her three-year-old daughter Heiress.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, proved she was an incredibly cute baby when she shared a throwback photo of herself as a tot and she looked just like her three-year-old daughter Heiress! The singer posted the Instagram photo as part of a “baby challenge” and although she was much younger, her features were still the same. “It’s only right I post Young Tameka on the main page!! 👑🤩 #BabyChallenge,” she wrote in the caption for the snapshot, which shows her sitting down while holding a party favor in her hand.

Once the pic was up, fans were eager to comment over her similar looks to little Heiress, who she shares with husband T.I., 39. “Heiress all the way! 😍” one follower exclaimed while another wrote, “You and heiress are twins! 💜” A third follower agreed by commenting, “Heiress is your twin MY GOD.” Other left heart emojis with Heiress’ name and one unique follower compared her to her son King, 15.

Fans’ comparisons to Heiress don’t come as much of a surprise considering how often Tiny shares pics and videos of her adorable baby girl. Before her latest pic of herself, she shared a video clip of Heiress dancing with her cousin and blowing kisses to the camera on Feb. 4 and a few weeks after that, on Feb. 27, she again showed off her dance moves with her parents’ friends in two videos.

It’s great to know that Heiress takes after her mama when it comes to her adorable face! We can’t wait to see more pics and videos of Tiny and her family in the near future!