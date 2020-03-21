Kanye West & Taylor Swift’s 2016 Full Phone Call Leaked & He Didn’t Tell Her All Lyrics

A new unveiled video has been leaked seemingly showing Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s full conversation about his controversial 2016 track ‘Famous’.

A new alleged piece of evidence has been brought forward in the Taylor Swift v Kanye West feud, and it appears to confirm her contention that the rapper didn’t give her all the information about his controversial song “Famous”. The 2016 hit featured the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.” The “Lover” songstress immediately slammed the track, taking issue with the fact she was referred to as “that b***h”, and has always maintained that Kanye never warned her about using that word. Months later, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian leaked a snippet of Taylor and Kanye’s conversation on Snapchat, leading to massive social media attacks against the pop singer, which she said forced her into hiding for nearly a year. Nevertheless, the clip never proved Kanye gave her any warning about calling her a “b***h”, and this new leaked video, which surfaced on March 21, totally backs up that story.

“Well, is it gonna be mean?” Swift can be heard asking on the other end of the line (watch and listen to the clip HERE). Kanye goes on to share just the first part of the lyric, in which he originally quipped, “Taylor Swift might owe me sex.” Kanye then asks the “Blank Space” singer to debut the song on her own Twitter account, but she tells Kanye it would make the song “less cool” if she shared it. “People are just waiting for me to do something dumb or stupid or lame,” she says through the other end of the phone, explaining that she likes the fact the song isn’t “mean” and doesn’t call her a “b***h”. HollywoodLife has reached out to Taylor’s and Kim’s rep for comment on the matter.

It’s unclear where this leak came from, and the clip is yet to be verified by either party, however Taylor’s army of fans were quick to make the hashtags #KanyeIsOverParty and #TaylorSwiftWasRightAllAlong trend worldwide on Twitter. “Kanye didn’t call Taylor to be respectful or get her opinion or because they were friends- He literally said himself that he called just to get a good headline and to manipulate her,” one follower wrote on Twitter, while other fans noted that they were expecting an apology from Kim and Kanye. “I don’t want just a notes app apology. I want a video explaining why they manipulated, targeted, bullied and harassed a kind woman into going into a very dark, emotional place to the point she isolated herself, drank a lot and felt like her career was over,” one Swiftie tweeted.

Even Taylor’s pal Todrick Hall responded to the leaked video, “My heart breaks listening to that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her valuable time to listen to that nincompoop speak is just a testament to how great a human she is,” he tweeted. “The sad part is that I’m sure there will be no apology from him or the millions of people who took those gifs of a conversation & trailer of an actual conversation as fact without ever hearing the convo in full.”