Interview
Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Insists Kanye West Sent Her A Strong, Scarring Message With 2009 VMAs Diss

taylor swift kanye west
REX/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles 2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Aug 2015
Taylor Swift,Britney Spears. Taylor Swift, left, poses with Britney Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards held at Paramount Pictures Studio Lot, in Los Angeles2008 MTV Video Music Awards Insider, Los Angeles, USA - 7 Sep 2008
Taylor Swift2009 MTV Video Music Awards, New York, America - 13 Sep 2009One man stole the show ay this year’s MTV VMAs - for all the wrong reasons.Rapper Kanye West walked onto the stage during 19-year-old singer Taylor Swift's speech after she accepted her award for Best Female Video and grabbed the mic to tell her, the audience and millions of viewers around the world that the prize should have gone to Beyonce Knowles, prompting boos from the audience.West had earlier been seen on the red carpet accompanied by his model girlfriend Amber Rose and a half-empty bottle of Hennessy Cognac - and was later ejected by event organisers.Madonna and Janet Jackson opened the show with a tribute to the late King Of Pop, Michael Jackson.Other guests, winners and performers at the event included Katy Perry, Akon, Alexa Chung, Alicia Keys, Green Day, Amerie, Cassie, Buzz Aldrin, Chace Crawford, Gerard Butler, Jack Black, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Jackson, Nelly Furtado and Russell Brand.
Kanye West, Taylor Swift. Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards on in New York MTV Video Music Awards Show, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2009 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

In her candid profile with Variety, Taylor Swift opened up about the infamous VMAs moment in 2009, where she took to heart Kanye West’s message and explained how it ‘burrowed into her psyche’ for years to come.

It’s been well over 10 years since that infamous September night at the MTV VMAs when Taylor Swift, 30, was interrupted by Kanye West, 42, as she accepted the Moon Man for Best Female Video. Though time has passed, Taylor still holds onto that memory, and the message it sent her by one of her industry colleagues. “As a teenager who had only been in country music, attending my very first pop awards show, somebody stood up and sent me the message: ‘You are not respected here. You shouldn’t be here on this stage,’” Taylor shared in her cover story for Variety, published on Jan. 21. For Taylor, the spectacle completely changed her world and contributed to some of the more difficult moments she maneuvered throughout the rest of her career.

The “Lover” songstress took Kanye’s actions to heart. “That message was received, and it burrowed into my psyche more than anyone knew,” she confessed to the outlet. But rather than give into public pressure, the Grammy winner chose to turn the moment on its head. “That can push you one of two ways,” Taylor recollected of her state of mind following the 2009 MTV VMAs. “I could have just curled up and decided I’m never going to one of those events ever again, or it could make me work harder than anyone expects me to, and try things no one expected, and crave that respect — and hopefully one day get it.”

Well over a decade later, Taylor has seemingly earned what she sought out. She’s transitioned from a Country darling to a contemporary pop songstress, and earned all sorts of accolades and honors along the way. She was named Billboard‘s Woman of the Decade in December 2019, broke the record for most accumulated American Music Awards, and continues to add to her Grammy Award nomination count — which now stands at 35 nominations and 10 wins. Upon reflection, Taylor revealed whether or not she still ruminates on the moment she shared unwillingly with Kanye in 2009. “I don’t think too hard about this stuff now.”

taylor swift kanye west
Kanye West interrupts Taylor Swift as she accepted the Best Female Video Award at the MTV VMAs in 2009 [REX/Shutterstock].
Taylor is entering 2020 with a whole new verve all her own. Lover marked a major return to form for the singer and songwriter, as she readies for the upcoming Grammy Awards on January 26. On top of that excitement, Taylor is also poised to debut her documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana on Jan. 23 at the Sundance Film Festival, prior to its Netflix release on Jan. 31. With all of this excitement, fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for the lauded artist in the next decade!