Melania Trump Sends Love To Barron On 14th Birthday With Celebratory Message

Melania Trump Barron Trump
Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock
US President Donald Trump, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, return from their summer vacation to their New Jersey home and golf resort in Bedminster NJ. The Presidents son, Barron now towers over his father US President Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 18 Aug 2019
Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Donald Trump. President Donald Trump together with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive at the White House, in Washington from a weekend trip at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla Trump, Washington, USA - 02 Feb 2020
United States President Donald Trump walks with First lady Melania Trump and First son Barron Trump to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House US President Donald Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base, Washington DC, USA - 17 Jan 2020 They depart for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
US President Donald J. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump, walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 January 2020. The first family is traveling to Florida for the weekend. US President Donald J. Trump departs the White House for Florida, Washington, USA - 17 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Barron Trump is getting lots of love from his mom on his 14th birthday. First Lady Melania Trump sent her teenager a sweet message on Twitter in honor of the big day.

Barron Trump sadly had to celebrate his 14th birthday in quarantine at the White House due to COVID-19, but his mother made sure that it was special. First Lady Melania Trump, 49, gave her teenage son a special shoutout on her official instagram account on March 20, tweeting “Happy Birthday BWT” with lots of hearts. That’s Barron William Trump to the rest of us. She also tweeted a photo of balloons, along with her message. As of the afternoon of March 20, Barron’s father, President Donald Trump, 73, had not acknowledged Barron’s birthday on social media. He was a little busy, though, giving another address to the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a previous press conference, the president said that he had spoken to his youngest son about the threat of coronavirus — which he previously said wasn’t any worse than the flu, and would blow over. “I’ve spoken, actually, with my son [Barron]. He said ‘How bad is this?’ It’s bad. It’s bad,” Trump said during the March 16 address. At least he finally admitted it. The president, prior to this, had claimed that the coronavirus outbreak, which has now infected 200,000 people worldwide, and over 5000 in his hometown of New York City alone, was a “Democratic hoax.”

Barron has had quite the year. The teenager has had to grow up in the spotlight; he was just 10 years old when his father was campaigning for president. He isn’t seen often in public, usually only while heading off to Mar-a-Lago or another destination with his parents and siblings. Whenever pictures of the president’s youngest son surface, people can’t believe how tall he’s gotten.

Melania, a former model, is 5’10”, and Donald stands tall at 6’3″ — Barron towers over both of them. Click HERE to scroll through all the photos of Barron throughout Trump’s presidency, in honor of his 14th birthday.