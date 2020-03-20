Mama June’s Mysteriously Missing A Tooth In Ad For Weight Loss Products & Fans Have Questions

Mama June’s latest Instagram post has fans wondering — what happened to her front tooth? The gap in her smile was prominent in her ad about weight loss drinks.

Mama June is back on social media for the first time in nearly two months, and her new video has her followers puzzled. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 40, is now apparently promoting a weight loss drink called Boom Bod, which claims to make consumers feel energized, motivated, and rejuvenated in seven days. June’s video, shot in her kitchen, is a little hard to understand. The reality star is rambling fast, telling her fans that she’s “back, better than ever.” They disagreed, though. Fans left comments on the post telling June how concerned they are about the troubled reality star, especially after noticing that she’s missing one of her front teeth.

“Mama June doesn’t seem okay, I just hope you are taking care of yourself ❤️ You deserve all the love. Xx,” one kind fan commented on June’s video. “Mama June stay strong love you have a lovely family …love from Peru😘❤️,” another fan commented, sending her their love. Others left her prayers and good vibes: “Praying for your health Mama June we (the fans) just want to see you back where you once were b4… Keep it up!!!” This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen June’s tooth problems. She revealed her rotting teeth for the first time in a February 2020 trailer for the special Mama June: Family Crisis.

Her daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, and 14-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, sat her down for an intervention in the episode, begging her to stop using drugs and leave her volatile boyfriend, Geno Doak. June and Geno, who started dating in 2016, have both been arrested for drug possession and even had a court order to stay away from each other at one point.

Several of her fans encouraged her to leave Geno in the comments on her new Instagram post. It’s unclear if she’ll actually listen to them, though; she said in her video that her “haters are the best motivator.”