Mama June Parties With BF Geno Amid Her Family Desperately Wanting Her To Leave Him

Mama June and her boyfriend Geno were spotted hanging out at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Casino & Hotel in Florida on the night of Feb. 28, proving their relationship is still going strong.

It looks like “Mama June” Shannon, 40, is not worried about her family’s dislike of her boyfriend Geno Doak! The From Not to Hot star and her beau had some fun on the night of Feb. 28 when they grabbed a bite to eat and hung out at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Casino & Hotel in Hollywood, FL. The lovebirds were spotted wearing casual clothing and enjoying drinks and an order of fries during the outing, proving their romance is still very much on despite June’s loved ones’ disapproval. Check out the pics of June and Geno at the Hard Rock here!

June and Geno’s public sighting comes after June has reportedly not been in much contact with her family, who is worrying her time on the road with Geno and their past issues with drugs is negatively affecting her health. In the season 4 trailer for WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, which dropped on Feb. 28, the tension was addressed as June could be seen facing an intervention with her family and Marriage Boot Camp‘s psychiatrist, Dr. Ish Major. June’s daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, who is currently under the guardianship of her older sister, was in tears in the clip as Dr. Major tried to calm her down by telling her, “Understand, that your mother loves you.”

June’s family’s concern is understandable considering she and Geno were arrested for drug possession after they had an alleged altercation outside of an Alabama gas station on Mar. 13, 2019. Geno was also hit with a “domestic violence/harrassment” charge for the alleged incident and it was just one of many times he’s faced legal trouble. His rocky past includes two trips to jail and theft, burglary, and criminal damage to property. He also allegedly crashed his car into June’s garage while looking disheveled in May 2019.

Before she started dating Geno, June reportedly reunited with her ex Mark McDaniel. who served 10 years in prison for molesting her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 25, in 2014.