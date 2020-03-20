50 Cent: Why He’ll Keep Shading Lala Kent & Randall Emmett ‘Over & Over Again’

There’s no love lost here! 50 Cent just couldn’t miss the opportunity to throw some shade at LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett after they postponed their wedding — and a source tells us why!

50 Cent, 44, has has no plans to bury the hatchet when it comes to his feud with LaLa Kent, 30, and Randall Emmett, 48. “50 is going to continue to drag Randall and Lala over and over again because he loves getting under their skin anytime he can,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t respect them, so dragging them down and trolling them is the one thing he has an advantage on doing because his fans will continue to support him doing it. He knows it will bother them and that is why he still does it,” the source continued.

When the “In Da Club” rapper got word that Randall and LaLa had to postpone their wedding from April 18 to July due to the outbreak of COVID-19, 50 just couldn’t resist throwing salt on the wound. “Wasn’t nobody going to this s–t anyway,” 50 responded, re-posting a screenshot of a news article with the headline. While we aren’t sure about that, one thing we are sure of is that 50 — born Curtis Jackson — definitely wasn’t on the list!

“50 is mad at them for the money issues in the recent past,” the insider also revealed, referencing the now infamous drama between the parties. “There is absolutely no love lost at all between them all. So he will continue to do it, he will not apologize. Plan to see him troll them over and over and over.” While 50 and Randall — who is a producer — began as friends and business partners, the relationship took a dive over money last spring. Randall seemingly owed the rapper a large sum, and after he didn’t pay up, 50 aired the dirty laundry all over Instagram! In one of the texts, Randall made a typo when attempting to apologize, writing “I’m sorry Fofty.” Of course, he meant fifty — but the misspell quickly went on to became a viral sensation.

As for Randall and LaLa, the couple broke the unfortunate news about their wedding to Page Six in a joint statement. “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July, given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” they said. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests. We have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.” The couple got engaged in Sept. 2018 on a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico!