Queen Elizabeth, 93, Declares ‘My Family And I’ Are ‘Ready To Play Our Part’ In Crisis Amid Self-Isolation

Queen Elizabeth II shared her first statement since beginning her time in self-isolation at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, urging her subjects to ‘focus’ on ‘the most vulnerable.’

Following the March 17 announcement that she and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 98, would be self-isolating in Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth II, 93, made her first statement since making the crucial move. “As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” the Queen’s statement began. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

The Queen’s statement went from urgency to a sense of sentimentality, as she mused on how “our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.” The Queen also praised with great gratitude “the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Finally, Queen Elizabeth II made one final appeal to her people. “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.” Amid the Her Royal Highness’s decision to self-isolate at Windsor Castle, a number of summer events were canceled.

A message from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/xVJmB7aU40 pic.twitter.com/HLHqRnZGIP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2020

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postpone,” the March 17 statement revealed.

Prior to the decision to self-isolate amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II was seen at public events greeting her subjects with grace. However, taking care of precautions, Her Royal Highness did not shake hands with event attendants and guests who were received at Buckingham Palace. As of March 19, there are 2,626 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom with 103 total deaths, according to The Guardian.