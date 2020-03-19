Watch
JoJo Rewrites Her Hit Song ‘Leave (Get Out)’ To ‘Chill (Stay In)’ To Promote Self-Isolating With Millennials

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne grocery shop in West Hollywood. In seeming defiance of recommendations to keep distance from people in light of the current Covid-19 scare, the trio engaged in a group hug while inside the store but did wear protective gloves while out before walking out to load up their purchases. Despite the worldwide panic over the virus, the group appeared in great spirits as they shopped together. Pictured: Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 15 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - So much for social distancing! As the CDC issued new recommendations limiting the size of gatherings on Sunday, in it's continuous effort to safeguard civilians against the spread of coronavirus, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne were spotted on a group grocery shopping trip in West Hollywood. In seeming defiance of recommendations to keep distance from people and recommendations of "hand hygiene and social distancing,” Cara was seen rubbing her nose and touching her mouth while girlfriend Ashley appeared to take more caution, wearing surgical gloves the entire time. Kaia Gerber could be seen wiping down with the what may be the most coveted consumer good at the moment, Clorox wipes! The trio were even spotted sharing a group hug while inside the store. Despite the worldwide panic, the group appeared in great spirits and determined to make the most of the situation seemingly preparing for a self quarantine with friends! Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 15 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Bush makes safety a priority as she leaves her local whole foods with a cart full of groceries amid COVID-19 crisis!. 16 Mar 2020 Pictured: Sophia Bush. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA631080_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
JoJo is entertaining us all with a reworking of her 2000 hit ‘Leave (Get Out)’ & reminding us to stay inside!

As we remained quarantined due to the Coronavirus outbreak, JoJo is helping spread the message of ‘flattening the curve’ and staying inside by rewriting her famous jam “Leave (Get Out)” from 2000! Aimed at her millennial audience, many of whom have ignored orders to stay inside amid the Coronavirus outbreak, JoJo urged fans to “not be dumb” and self-isolate. “I’ve been chillin’ at home the last few days / So you gotta FaceTime and talk to me / To tell me how we’re gonna get through this together,” JoJo sings in the reworked hit titled “Chill (Stay In).” “Stay in / Right now / Do it for humanity! / I’m dead-ass about that, but we will survive / So you gon’ learn how to cook now and practice good hygiene / I know you’re bored and want to f*ck around, but not on me.” It’s an absolute banger!

After taking a break from the music industry, JoJo is excitingly back at it, with her new single “Man” that just dropped and a full-length album titled good to know, which is out May 1. In her music video for “Man,” the singer gathered her famous friends Ari LennoxTinashe, former DNCE guitarist JinJoo, Francia Raisa and dancer/choreographer JoJo Gomez to celebrate their independence and toast champagne glasses. We love it!

“I called the album Good to Know because of everything I’ve learned in the past few years — every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is — it’s all just information. And it’s all good!” JoJo said in a press release about her first album since Mad Love in 2016. “I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that’s what makes this life so fun.”