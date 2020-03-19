JoJo Rewrites Her Hit Song ‘Leave (Get Out)’ To ‘Chill (Stay In)’ To Promote Self-Isolating With Millennials

JoJo is entertaining us all with a reworking of her 2000 hit ‘Leave (Get Out)’ & reminding us to stay inside!

As we remained quarantined due to the Coronavirus outbreak, JoJo is helping spread the message of ‘flattening the curve’ and staying inside by rewriting her famous jam “Leave (Get Out)” from 2000! Aimed at her millennial audience, many of whom have ignored orders to stay inside amid the Coronavirus outbreak, JoJo urged fans to “not be dumb” and self-isolate. “I’ve been chillin’ at home the last few days / So you gotta FaceTime and talk to me / To tell me how we’re gonna get through this together,” JoJo sings in the reworked hit titled “Chill (Stay In).” “Stay in / Right now / Do it for humanity! / I’m dead-ass about that, but we will survive / So you gon’ learn how to cook now and practice good hygiene / I know you’re bored and want to f*ck around, but not on me.” It’s an absolute banger!

After taking a break from the music industry, JoJo is excitingly back at it, with her new single “Man” that just dropped and a full-length album titled good to know, which is out May 1. In her music video for “Man,” the singer gathered her famous friends Ari Lennox, Tinashe, former DNCE guitarist JinJoo, Francia Raisa and dancer/choreographer JoJo Gomez to celebrate their independence and toast champagne glasses. We love it!

“I called the album Good to Know because of everything I’ve learned in the past few years — every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is — it’s all just information. And it’s all good!” JoJo said in a press release about her first album since Mad Love in 2016. “I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that’s what makes this life so fun.”