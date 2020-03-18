Jennifer Garner’s Daughter, 11, Is Nearly As Tall As Her Mom During Family Stroll Amidst Quarantine

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Seraphina appeared to be doing OK amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic when they were seen out and about in Los Angeles.

Let’s stick together! Jennifer Garner, 47, was seen taking a stroll with her daughter Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, on the streets of La La Land on Tuesday, March 16. It was a casual day for all involved where the 13 Going on 30 star kept it comfy in a navy sweater and a pair of black leggings with sneakers. She left her hair tied up and appeared to go makeup-free for the midday outing with two of her children. Seraphina, meanwhile, earned some major style points in a grey sweatshirt with hearts printed all over, sweatpants and purple sneakers. Samuel could be seen walking behind them in a multi-colored jacket and sweats for the big family outing.

Jennifer’s ex-husband Ben Affleck, 47, was also spotted out that day. The Oscar winner has been the name on everyone’s lips once again due to his rumored romance with actress and Deep Water costar Ana De Armas, 31. The two have been spotted out together multiple times over the past couple of weeks including them looking completely smitten with one another during their vacation in Costa Rica on Wednesday, March 11. They were even seen boarding a private helicopter after their international journey together was over on Thursday, March 12.

“Ben has got himself in a way better place physically and emotionally now that he has faced his demons with alcohol. With the recent emotional interviews he has been giving about his past to the world, it really has woken him up more on what is important. And Ana has really helped in the entire process. She really has looked out for him through the entire time, making him accountable for his actions as a friend while they had filmed together,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He became friends with her first, before any romance happened. But they definitely found out fast they had something for each other and he is definitely smitten with her. They both share the same sense of humor and the same work drive. Counter that with the obvious that she is beautiful and talented. They have the most amazing conversations on life and what they want from it. It is just really a nice time for Ben,” our insider continues.

The source also added, “It is also very refreshing for Ben that he can really do anything with Ana, as they share so many of the same likes and interests. So it makes it all very easy to navigate through to make this new relationship together actually work out for the best. Things are moving very comfortably.”