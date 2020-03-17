Canon Curry, 1, Plays Indoor Golf With Dad Steph Amidst Coronavirus Quarantine: Sweet Video

Steph Curry is finding the fun in being isolated with his family during the Coronavirus outbreak! See the cute video of him & his son golfing!

Nothing like a little indoor golf to lighten the mood! Ayesha Curry shared a sweet video of her husband Stephen Curry playing indoor golf with their son, Canon Curry, 1, while staying in their cozy clothes all day. “There are the ‘Curry Coronacles,'” Ayesha quipped while Steph practiced his swing on the family’s indoor golf simulator. “Canon and Da-da are golfing… are you golfing Bubbas?!” she asked Canon, who held on to his mini club and replied, “Yeah!” before showing off his swing. Canon took a few tries but eventually hit the ball — woo!

In another Instagram Story, Ayesha revealed some other ways the family was going to spend their time in quarantine. “So we’re thinking that this is a great time to get organized! We’re thinking every other day, we’ll set ourselves up with one task, whether it’s a cabinet or a drawer, or a room and just organize the heck out of it…We’ll see how it goes!” she explained. The Curry kids, Canon, Riley and Ryan, certainly seem thrilled to have their Golden State Warrior dad home after his season was abruptly suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Last Wednesday, the NBA made the decision to suspend the rest of the season, after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for the virus.

Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets revealed that four of their players have also been confirmed as Coronavirus positive. Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell, who currently has the virus and is in strict quarantine, revealed to ABC’s Robyn Roberts that the “scariest part” about having Coronavirus is that he still doesn’t have any symptoms. “I don’t have any symptoms. I could walk down the street [and] if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. I think that’s the scariest part about this virus. You may seem fine, be fine. And you never know who you may be talking to, who they’re going home to,” he said in the interview.

Just like the Curry family, please continue to stay in isolation and wash your hands!