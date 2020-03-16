Stephen Curry and his family didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic ruin his birthday on March 14. In fact, with smiles on their faces, he, his wife, and their kids proved that all they need is each other.

Even though it was his birthday on Saturday, March 14, NBA star Stephen Curry took some time to send positive vibes to his fans amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a message to his followers on Instagram, Stephen wrote, “Different vibes this birthday but I’m thankful and blessed to see another year! Know we all are feeling the uncertainty but I pray that there’s a calmness and stillness that is found through it all #32.” He also shared an adorable family photo that shows him, his wife Ayesha, and their three children smiling from ear to ear, so it seems like Stephen and Ayesha are doing their best to keep their kids in high spirits.

We also love how Stephen’s main concern on his birthday was that his fans and followers find “calmness and stillness” in their lives during this difficult time in all of our lives. And unsurprisingly, fans thanked him for his message — and the cute photo. One fan wrote, “my heart ♥️ i can’t take the cuteness in this picture,” while another wrote, “Beautiful family. Love what you’re doing to help feed the Oakland kids as schools close down.”

Ayesha is also super happy and “grateful” that her husband is at home amid the NBA being on hiatus over the growing coronavirus pandemic. “She’s so grateful to have her husband home during this stressful time and definitely thinks the NBA made the right call,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday. “She’s not panicking or anything but it’s still comforting to have Steph home. It’s Steph’s birthday today and they’ll celebrate at home with the family. It will be very low key compared to the way they usually do it, but they’re just happy to be together.”