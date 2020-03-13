Steph Curry Quickly Stops Himself From Coughing During NBA Press Conference About Coronavirus

Steph Curry recently sat out games due to an ‘illness’ and was later tested for the Coronavirus. It turns out he just had the regular flu — but appears to be still recovering.

Steph Curry, 31, knows everyone is on high alert! During an NBA press conference about the Coronavirus held on Friday, Mar. 13, the Golden State Warriors star literally stopped himself just as he was about to cough. As a journalist was asking him about the “vibe amongst the team” after it was announced the NBA would be suspending the season, Steph could be seen turning his head and raising his left arm to cover his mouth. Coughing, of course, is one of the primary symptoms of COVID-19, along with fever and shortness of breath. Somehow, Steph kept that cough down — likely to not alarm those in the press room — and began answering the question. “I mean, I was a little shocked for sure,” Steph said.

Fresh off a hand injury that knocked him out for four months, Steph returned to the game on Mar. 5 — only to fall ill immediately after. The NBA star then sat out the Mar. 7 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, putting fans on high alert due to the quickly spreading Coronavirus. “This morning, Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing,” said Golden State Warriors’ Team Physician Dr. Robert Nied said in a statement, confirming he did not have Coronavirus — otherwise known as COVID-19. “We have identified his probable source contact who is not part of basketball operations. He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19…he has the seasonal flu.”

Unfortunately, the same could not be said for Utah Jazz stars Rudy Goberg and Donovan Mitchell. Rudy’s diagnosis prompted the league to suspend games indefinitely, following his inappropriate joke of touching all of the reporters microphones in an effort to make light of Coronavirus. “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse,” he later said in an apology. “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

Steph thought about that cough but decided against it😂😂pic.twitter.com/UYcsijuxh9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 13, 2020

Steph Curry also shared his thoughts about the pandemic on social media. “2020 aint it,” he began his tweet. “Don’t know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!”