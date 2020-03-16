Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Teeny Black Bikini

The sun’s shining, and Nikki Bella is letting her baby bump breathe by relaxing in a bikini. She’s doing her coronavirus ‘hibernation’ in style, she revealed on Instagram.

If you’re going to self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, you might as well look fabulous. That’s what Nikki Bella‘s doing, at least, as she “hibernates” at home while relaxing in her backyard. The WWE pro, 36, is taking advantage of her downtime while self-quarantined to relax and nurture her unborn baby. And, since she’s got that warm California sun, she’s doing so while rocking a black bikini. Nikki showed off her ever-growing baby bump on Instagram, posting a series of photos and videos of herself in the two-piece. You can see them all below.

“In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important,” Nikki wrote on Instagram. “Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately. I have been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem [Chigvintsev, her fiancé] through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time.”

Nikki gave a shoutout to her twin sister Brie Bella, who also happens to be pregnant right now. Brie was hanging out right beside her, also wearing a bikini while watching her two-year-old daughter, Birdie Danielson, play by the pool. “Brie and I have had to cancel a lot of exciting things in our career, Nikki wrote. “It was hard to, but it was the right thing to do. This is a time to sacrifice and help.”

Nikki will be just fine at home with Artem. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the Dancing With The Stars pro has been spoiling his pregnant fiancée with “anything and everything she needs.”