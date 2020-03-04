Nikki & Brie Bella Show Off Their Growing Baby Bumps In Pregnant Sister Selfie

Twinning! Nikki and Brie Bella shared the most epic photo with their fans on Instagram, posing for a mirror selfie where they both showed off their growing pregnant bellies!

Nikki Bella and her sister Brie are taking twinning to a whole new level! The siblings, both 36, posed up in a brand new mirror selfie that Nikki shared to her Instagram account on March 4. In the pic, Nikki and Brie were totally dressed to impress, with Nikki sporting a radiant red dress and Brie looking truly stunning in a white dress with bell sleeves. The sisters wore their hair straight and down and showed off their best accessory: their growing baby bumps! In the caption to the post, Nikki promoted their podcast, The Bellas Podcast, where the sisters teased their fans that they would “update you all on our pregnancies,” plus more from their exciting lives!

Nikki, in particular, has so much to look forward to in this exciting new chapter of her life! Not only is she expecting her first child, she also revealed at the start of the new year that she’s engaged to her former Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, 37! Nikki broke the exciting engagement news to her fans with an Instagram post on Jan. 3. In the carousel post, Nikki’s first image featured her and Artem embracing and sharing a sweet kiss after he popped the question in France in November 2019. The second was a selfie of the duo with Nikki flashing her engagement ring at the camera. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year,” she captioned the post.

Of course, it would only be a few weeks later when Nikki and Brie would announce their pregnancies in a joint statement! Brie and Nikki made the exciting announcement on Jan. 29 and even detailed just how much they’re twinning during their pregnancies. “It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. We’ve both been super nauseous,” Nikki shared, adding, “I feel like I literally have a hangover every day.”

From the WWE ring to their pregnancies, Brie and Nikki’s sisterly bond is truly undeniable. These two share so much with each other, including their E! reality TV series Total Bellas! Fans will be treated to more twinning moments between the duo when the series returns for its fifth season this spring!