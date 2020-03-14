‘The Bachelor’: Producer Julie LaPlaca Finally Comes Clean About Peter Weber Dating Rumors

After rumors that ‘Bachelor’ producer Julie LaPlaca was going to be the ‘lucky lady’ that ended up with Peter Weber, she set the record straight about their relationship with a pointed message and photo of the two on New Year’s Eve.

Now that season 24 of The Bachelor is finally behind fans, there is just one more loose end to tie up. One of the reality TV show’s producers, Julie LaPlaca, took to her personal Instagram account to finally set the record straight on whether she and Bachelor lead, Peter Weber, were ever an item during filming of the show. The March 13 post featured Julie and Peter enjoying the final moments of 2019 before ringing in the new year and decade in Time’s Square! The two appeared incredibly friendly, but any sign of romance was pretty difficult to find. Furthermore, Julie confessed to her followers via her pointed caption that there was nothing more to their relationship than their platonic friendship they shared.

“Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket,” Julie began the caption to her post, tagging the former Bachelor star. “No we didn’t kiss at midnight,” she revealed, before adding a very sweet, hopeful message for her friend. “But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold ❤️✈️ ” While Julie clearly has so much hope for Peter to find love again outside of The Bachelor, his time leading the show was anything but simple, and ended in one of the most dramatic finales fans had ever seen!

The final two episodes of Peter’s season saw the pilot left totally distraught after finalist Madison Prewett left him in Australia. Subsequently, Peter went on to ask Hannah Ann Sluss to marry him, but their short-lived engagement ended after only one month. Peter went on to rekindle his relationship with Madison when she made her return on the second episode of the live finale. But the drama didn’t end there!

Madison, Peter, and Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, butted heads in one of the most scathing, ruthless confrontations the show had likely ever seen. Despite push back, Peter and Madison said that they were going to take their relationship “one day at a time.” Their romance, however, ended rather quickly, as well. Peter and Madison decided to go their separate ways, making the announcement on March 12 — two days after the live finale! Now that Peter is out of The Bachelor world, hopefully the former lead can reset and take flight with a new romance in the future.