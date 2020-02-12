5 Things
Hollywood Life

Julie LaPlaca: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelor’ Producer Who Fans Think Peter May Be Dating

peter weber
ABC
THE BACHELOR - Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and left all of America shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Maarten de Boer) PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2404" - Peter and the 15 remaining bachelorettes leave the Bachelor mansion behind and travel cross-country to continue their search for love in Cleveland, Ohio. Peter flies Victoria F. to their special date destination and a surprise performance by country music star Chase Rice, which leads the bachelorette to make a shocking confession. Cleveland Browns' football legends Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon put a group of women through a rigorous workout as they prepare to face off in The Bachelor Bowl. Kelsey is the lucky lady who enjoys a day exploring Cleveland with Peter. However, one controversial woman is the target of rage by the others and prompts a revolt the likes of which Bachelor Nation has never seen on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Jason A LaVeris) VICTORIA P., PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/) VICTORIA F., PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/Francisco Roman) PETER WEBER View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Bachelor Nation is in a frenzy over a theory that Peter Weber ends up with show producer, Julie LaPlaca, at the end of the seaon. The rumors have not been confirmed, but it’s clear that the pair are definitely close!

Fans of The Bachelor have been teased for MONTHS that the ending of Peter Weber‘s season is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before! Host Chris Harrison has seen just about everything — but he revealed The Bachelor’s 24th season is totally unpredictable. “[The ending] is going to rock your world because it rocked our world,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January. “Peter and I…it rocked our world, blew us away, rug pulled out from under us, 100 percent.” Fans have speculated that this shock ending could mean Peter ends up with the show’s producer, Julie LaPlaca. Although the theory is based solely on speculation, here are five things we know about the producer who’s making headlines.

1. When asked about the rumor, ABC exec Rob Mills didn’t exactly deny it. “Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer,” Rob told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.

2. Peter and Julie rang in the new year together in New York City. The photo that started it all! Julie took to Instagram on Jan. 2 to share a pic of herself welcoming 2020 in Times Square — and Peter was in the background! Peter’s dad also posted a sweet snap of the family sharing an intimate New Year’s Eve lunch at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in New York, with Julie cozying up next to Peter. Nevertheless, Peter was in NYC to promote his season of The Bachelor, while Julie accompanied him as a rep for the show… so there’s a good chance that their glitzy New Years Eve celebration was simply business as usual.

3. She has been producing The Bachelor  for six years. Julie has been a producer at NZK Productions — the company behind the long-running ABC reality series — since January 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, she was a producer on The Doctors which airs on CBS.

4. Julie is good pals with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. It’s clear that the star’s of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette spend a lot of time with producers — so much so, that Hannah Brown and Julie are good friends! The reality TV darling has made multiple appearances on Julie’s Instagram. Most recently, Julie posted a sweet birthday message for Hannah, referring to her as the “Mary Kate to [her] Ashley.” Aw!

5. She graduated from FIT in 2007. Julie is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, according to her LinkedIn profile, and her Instagram bio. She graduated from the prestigious arts college in 2007 with a degree in advertising and marketing communications, and was part of the Presidential Scholars Honor Program.

Could ABC exec Rob Mills be hinting that the finale might actually be broadcasted live!? Although we have absolutely no idea whether these rumors are true, we’re totally here for the fan theories! The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.