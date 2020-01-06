Peter Weber Teases Shocking Ending To His Season Of ‘The Bachelor’: ‘I Did Not Expect It’

It looks like we’re in for another surprise ending on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor.’ Peter Weber stopped by ‘GMA’ on Jan. 6 to dish all about what’s to come, and he admitted that things did NOT turn out the way he expected!

Fans of The Bachelor will get to see Peter Weber’s journey to find love when the show returns on Jan. 6. Ahead of the premiere, Peter hit up Good Morning America, where he teased up what’s to come at the end of his season. “I will say that I am happy,” he revealed. “I am very happy with where I’m at. I did not expect it to go the way it did. I never could have expected it to go that way. But I will say that I am happy.” The last season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette had quite unprecedented endings, and it certainly seems like that may be the case once again for Peter!

The finale is still weeks away, but Peter’s premiere episode also has fans buzzing — because previews show that his ex from The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, shows up in a limo on the very first night! “You guys will have to tune in to find out [if she’s a contestant],” Peter explained. “But what you guys see is very real between us. Those are real emotions. I’m excited for you to see with happens with that.” Fans have been rooting for Peter and Hannah to end up together since she popped up in the first teaser for the season. Of course, Peter couldn’t reveal if that’s what happened, but he did say, “I feel like both of us are in a very good spot.” HMMMM!

Of course, with 30 other women in the house, there was understandably a little tension when Hannah arrived on night one. “I think the women for sure were surprised,” Peter admitted. “They didn’t expect it, just like I didn’t. Maybe they were a little angry in the moment. Not angry…just..frustration. I would be the same way if I saw an ex come back the first night I’m meeting someone I’m trying to pursue. So I totally got that.”

Peter made it to the final three on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year. They had an amazing night in the fantasy suite, and famously had sex in a windmill four times. Unfortunately, Hannah eliminated Peter at the final three rose ceremony, leaving him devastated. She chose Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron in the end, but wound up ending the engagement just weeks later when she found out that Jed was seeing another woman when he came on the show.

Hannah and Peter reconnected at After the Final Rose, and there appeared to still be some chemistry between them. They left on a friendly note, but could she be back for something more?! We’ll have to see how it all plays out when The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.